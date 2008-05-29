Östersund Municipality wants government to take responsibility for Flextronics

Throughout the Östersund Region did the closure of the Flextronics factory have a profound impact on the labour market. Now, people in Östersund want the government to set consequences.

The municipality has, together with Flextronics and Kornbod, established that there is a need in the Östersund region of special measures within the labour market. The municipality says that training for welders and other relevant courses to other companies in the technology sector is important to bring new job opportunities into the region, reports ltz.



Representatives of the employment agency have acknowledged that this is not possible to implement for those people, as they are not employed by a new company and that this type of offer is only given to priority groups, such as to the disabled, to young people and those who have been unemployed for more than 300 days, according to ltz.



Marie Nordén, Member of Parliament, and AnnSofie Andersson, representative for the municipality Östersund, ask that the government is taking measures towards a more flexible regulatory framework in terms of employment opportunities in Östersund, that would help ease the effects of the closure.



State Secretary Jöran Hägglund is currently promising no additional government aid to pay for the retraining of those who have lost their jobs at Flextronics.