Thales UK appoints senior management positions

Thales UK appoints Mark Barclay as the new Vice President and Managing Director of Thales' aerospace business in the UK.

With more than 25-years experience in Thales and a comprehensive background in the aerospace industry, Mr Barclay has more recently spent the last 18 months as Vice President of Operations for Thales UK responsible for all operational activities related to the UK businesses.



Prior to this Mr Barclay was Managing Director of Thales' Aerospace Services Worldwide (ASW) business based in Toulouse, France. ASW is a global avionics and in-service entertainment service and support provider to the world's airlines and aircraft manufacturers.



Shaun Jones joins Thales UK as Vice President of Operations, replacing Mark Barclay. With 25-years industrial and business experience gained working in the aerospace and defence sector at major organisations including Airbus and BAE Systems.



Mr Jones joins us from the Thales UK's aerospace business where he has been working as the Operations Director responsible for all activities within the civil and military domains at our Crawley, Raynes Park and Leicester sites.



Thales UK also appoints Phil Naybour as Vice President, Future Strategic Tanker Aircraft (FSTA) programme. In March 2008 the AirTanker consortium (Cobham, EADS, Rolls-Royce, Thales UK and VT Group) signed a 27-year contract with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the provision of an advanced air-to-air refuelling and air transport capability for the Royal Air Force (RAF) under the FSTA programme.



In this new role Mr Naybour will be responsible for managing Thales' participation within the FSTA programme. He has over ten years experience is senior management positions including recently spending four years as Vice President of Thales' global helicopter solutions Business Line.