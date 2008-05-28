Kimball transfer to Poland, focus on medical

As evertiq reported on April 11, US based EMS provider Kimball Electronics has invested in a new additional facility in Poznan, Poland. The company now plans to move its current production from the factories in Wales and Ireland to the new plant.

According to Zygmunt Witort, Vice President Kimball Electronics Poland Sp. Zo.o, the investment is worth an estimated $ 70 million. The production space will cover an area of 12000 square meters. It will employ more than 600 people. The already existing plant in Poznan employs approximately 340 people. The new plant will also focus on Medical Electronics.



The transfer from Ireland and Wales will be completed by 2011. Some production from Kimball’s existing plant in Poznan will also be transferred.



The plants in Wales and Ireland are employing 300 people in total.