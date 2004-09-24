Philips and Xilinx collaborate over PCI Express Solutions

Philips Electronics and Xilinx, Inc. have plans to cooperate in the design of semiconductor hardware and intellectual property related to the PCI Express interface.

The collaboration is expected to result in PCI Express solutions that help current and prospective customers easily migrate from legacy PC bus architectures to the new, simplified PCI Express high-speed interface architecture. The move to PCI Express by consumer product manufacturers will ultimately benefit consumers, offering fast and easy transfer of video and graphics from PCs to home theatre equipment.



"Our customers are looking for an easy migration path from current bus architectures to the high-speed capabilities of PCI Express. We are pleased to work closely with Philips, a clear leader in PCI Express PHY devices to bring about such a solution," said Mark Aaldering, vice president of IP Solutions and the Embedded Processing Division at Xilinx. "By working closely with Philips, we hope to bring the benefits of programmability and PCI Express to an even broader audience - to run premium movies and sound on PCs and other emerging consumer electronics systems and products."



"Xilinx has an outstanding track record with its work related to PCI technology, and its Spartan family of low-cost FPGAs provide a broad customer base with a great deal of flexibility for the design of PCs, peripherals, consumer-oriented electronics products and other systems benefiting from the performance and elegance of PCI Express," said Frank Caris, general manager of Emerging Products, Philips Semiconductors. "We look forward to working together to bring new possibilities for simplified, fast connections within the Connected Home as well as a multitude of other peripheral and embedded applications."



Philips and Xilinx expect to have further announcements related to PCI Express technology activities in early 2005.