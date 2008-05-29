Sanyo and Volkswagen cooperate on Lithium-ion Battery Systems

Sanyo and German automaker Volkswagen have agreed to start co-development of next generation Lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery systems for Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV).

On the agreement, SANYO Company Vice President Mitsuru Honma, said, “We are pleased that Volkswagen has chosen to co-develop next generation Li-ion HEV battery systems with SANYO. Since SANYO and Volkswagen have had a strong relationship in the past with the co-development of Nickel-metal Hydride systems, we look forward to furthering our relationship and will focus on developing products that will benefit the environment with more effective energy storage, Volkswagen and their customers in the future.”



Responding to societal environmental protection concerns and surging oil prices, SANYO has strengthened its business and development of high performance rechargeable batteries for the rapidly-expanding HEV market. SANYO has already provided Nickel Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) HEV batteries for Ford and Honda.



Also, in January 2006, SANYO and Volkswagen agreed to co-develop next generation Ni-MH systems. Those efforts are still continuing today.



With this agreement on the co-development of efficient, high-performance Li-ion HEV battery systems as well as co-development of Ni-MH HEV battery systems, SANYO will continue building a strong partnership with Volkswagen, working in cooperation to accelerate the development and commercialization of higher-performance HEV battery systems, globally.