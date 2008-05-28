MSI to sell division to Flextronics?

Taiwan based MSI (Micro-Star Int'l Co.,Ltd) is reportedly planning to sell its motherboard business, reports Digitimes. However, Chairman Joseph Hsu has denied any speculations regarding this.

It is rumoured that the company plans to sell its motherboard manufacturing business to EMS-provider Flextronics, while keeping its branded motherboard business.



The news site stated that both companies are currently negotiating the deal, with its completion scheduled for Q3/08. However, MSI has denied such rumors.



MSI has factories all over the world including several eastern and western European countries.