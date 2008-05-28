Soitec appoints new Chief Operating Officer

Soitec (Euronext Paris) has announced that Paul Boudre has been appointed as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Paul Boudre most recently held the position of the company’s Executive Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Customer Support. As COO, he will report directly to André-Jacques Auberton-Hervé, president and CEO of the Soitec Group.



Boudre joined Soitec’s executive team in January 2007 as a core member of the office of the president. Since then, he has been leading the company’s worldwide sales and marketing efforts, and expansion into new markets and applications. Most recently, the R&D organization moved under his responsibility to ensure closer alignment and long term partnership with strategic customers. In his new position as COO, he will continue these efforts, as well as overseeing industrial operations, supply chain management, and IT.



A semiconductor industry veteran of more than 20 years, Boudre first came to Soitec from KLA-Tencor, where he held the position of vice president and general manager for U.S. and Europe field operations, as well as vice president of the yield management group and field applications worldwide. Previous to that, he held management positions with IBM, STMicroelectronics, Motorola and Atmel.



Boudre holds a master’s degree in chemistry from France’s Ecole Nationale Superieure de Chimie de Toulouse.