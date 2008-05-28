Intel has no plans for Israeli power plant

Intel has no plans to build a private power plant at their Israeli site in Kiryat Gat, reports EDN.

Earlier reports had stated that the company had placed an 'international tender' for the building of a private power plant (evertiq reported.)



However, “There are no plans to build a private power plant in Israel or anywhere else for that matter,” Intel spokesman Chuck Mulloy told EDN.



The company has so far invested $3.5 bn in the construction of its Kiryat Gat facility. The factory is scheduled to start production in summer this year.