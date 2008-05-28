Former Solectron site in Wales sees new employment

A manufacturing unit at the former Solectron site in Cwmcarn, Wales has been been let to Relats UK, reports icwales.

Kight Frank, a company acting on behalf of West Quay Developments, has let a substancial part of the site at Chapel Farm Business Park in Cwmcarn, Wales to Relats UK.



The Spain based company can new secure 23 existing jobs at the site as well as providing an opportunity to expand staff numbers to 40. The newspaper cites Pere Relats, chief executive for Relats UK, as saying: “This decision has several reasons; most importantly because of our local employees. They are a skilled team who know what we do and they are committed to our company. Our South Wales production is also necessary as a location that could supply our European customers within 24 hours, which is not possible from our Chinese or Spanish plants.”