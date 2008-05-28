Landis+Gyr win smart metering project in USA

Switzerland based Landis+Gyr announced a major four-year advanced metering contract win with Texas utility Oncor.

Under the agreement, Oncor will deploy a next generation Landis+Gyr advanced meter system (AMS) to empower seven million Texas consumers, through 3 million points of delivery, to independently manage their energy consumption, cut their energy bills and protect the environment.



The $690 million Oncor project, which includes Landis+Gyr’s AMS solution and other project costs, is the largest AMS rollout undertaken in Texas and one of the largest in the U.S. The national demand for electricity is growing three times faster than power resources are being added.



U.S. demand for smart metering solutions is expected to grow rapidly in the months ahead, thanks in part to the Energy Policy Act of 2005 which mandates that all electric utilities consider implementing advanced metering systems to increase efficiency.



Analysts predict smart meters -- small, powerful communications tools – will form the foundation for a national, energy-efficient smart grid distribution network needed to secure, protect and conserve power supply. A recent California study found smart metering cut energy consumption by upwards of 9%. In an Ontario study, researchers noted that a demand reduction of 6.5% was feasible from customers simply having access to the usage information from smart meters.



Landis+Gyr, whose operational headquarters is in Zug, Switzerland, recently announced it was opening an office in New York to underscore its commitment to the U.S. market, which accounts for more than a third of its global business.



The global group also announced it was uniting its family of clean tech companies around the world under a common brand, Landis+Gyr, a name synonymous with technological innovation in energy management for more than a century. As part of the brand integration, former holding company Bayard Group itself was renamed Landis+Gyr Holdings and its subsidiaries Landis+Gyr, Cellnet+Hunt, Ampy Metering, Ampy+Email and Enermet, adopted the Landis+Gyr name as their exclusive operating brand.