Panasonic installs machine at Leab in Tallinn

Panasonic has installed the first next-generation Radial Lead Component Insertion machine at EMS provider Leab in Tallinn, Estonia. The new machine that will expand production capabilities within the facility was installed at the end of April.

Mr. Avigdor Vasserman, managing director for Leab Eesti told evertiq, that the machine has increased the production capabilities greatly, as all work was previously done manually. The plant has already employed an operator for the new machine. However, Mr Vasserman also stated that staff numbers will not be affected by the installation.