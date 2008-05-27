Cluj - the Romanian city is booming

Nokia invests in a 90 hectare site in Cluj, where also suppliers of the company will find space. Since 2005, about 40 companies have come to invest in the region.

Meanwhile, nearly 500,000 inhabitants live in the region and most of them work in the industrial parks. But there are also problems, as the infrastructure can hardly cope with the masses of workers. That is the reason, why the government is to invest into a new road network . This in turn will lead to further investment and workers are attracted to the region.



At the moment Viorel Gavrea, manager of the Cluj-based industrial parks, sees no problems in finding young workers for the region. Therefore, the industrial park will even be enlarged. Tetarom 3 will increase to 300 hectares and a 4th Industrial Park is already in the planning, reported the dw-world.