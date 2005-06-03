Brian Craig new MD of Indium Europe

Indium Corporation has announced that Brian Craig has been promoted to the position of Managing Director: European Operations.

In this position, Brian will be located at the Indium Corporation facility in Milton Keynes, UK and will have responsibility for the general management of operations and activities throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



A native of the UK, Brian joined Indium Corporation in 1987 and helped launch Indium's European facility. He then moved to the United States and became the company's Corporate Programs Manager. Most recently, he served as the Director of Indium's Interconnect business unit. His leadership led to the implementation of the company's next generation of water-soluble solder paste, the acquisition of dispensing equipment for the power semiconductor market, and the growth of Indium's range of advanced products for semiconductor packaging. He also directed the implementation of the company's latest generation of Pb-Free assembly materials.