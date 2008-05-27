Foxconn consolidated sales at<br>NT$415.1 billion in Q1/08

Foxconn has reached NT$415.1 billion in consolidated sales in the first quarter of 2008.

Additional to that Foxconn said it had reached NT$16.074 billion in after-tax earnings in Q1/08. The group was able to reached consolidated sales around NT$2 trillion in 2007 and aims at increasing this to NT$2.5 trillion in 2008, reports Cens.



As evertiq reported in February, Foxconn will buy certain Sanmina-SCI assets - such as computer related operations and logistics - in Hungary, Mexico and the USA to meet this target. Effects of the acquisition are said to be seen by the end of Q2/08.