Software | May 27, 2008
World Fair selects Valor
Valor has been selected by World Fair, a Hong Kong-based electronics manufacturer having production facility in China, to provide vManage - Valor’s software solution for End to End Manufacturing Monitoring and Control.
The solution implemented at World Fair will cover the entire manufacturing process starting from warehouse inventory management, through SMT process, manual assembly, box build, test and rework. vManage will interface with various machines at World Fair, including Fuji, Yamaha, DEK, and Omron, and will provide World Fair with complete real time visibility and control over their manufacturing processes as well as full traceability of components and materials.
“Valor’s system provides us with total coverage of our factory operation ranging from incoming of material, work order tracking, shop floor control to the testing and sorting of finish goods. It provides the correct verification of assembly parts with product traceability throughout the whole manufacturing process, supporting our commitment of quality as required by our customer. An MES system is no longer optional in today’s ever changing manufacturing world.” said Peter Quek, Senior Director of Manufacturing, World Fair.
“We are very pleased to be selected by World Fair for their MES solution,” said KH Ong, President of Valor Far East. “One of the critical success factors in today’s dynamic assembly environment is fast response, and vManage provides the ability to make decisions based on full production visibility. We will work closely with World Fair in implementing the solution, and I am certain that vManage will prove to be a valuable asset for them.”
