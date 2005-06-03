Stevenage Circuits & Tru-Lon utilize Spiron AOI Systems

Orbotech S.A., the European subsidiary of Orbotech Ltd., has announced two new installations at Stevenage Circuits Ltd. and Tru-Lon Printed Circuits in the UK.

Orbotech S.A., has announced the purchase and installation of multiple Spiron-8800 AVIP™ Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) systems by Stevenage Circuits Ltd. and Tru-Lon Printed Circuits (Royston) Ltd. at the manufacturers’ bare printed circuit board production facilities in the United Kingdom.



Commenting on the announcement, Mr. John Brown, Owner of Stevenage Circuits Ltd. and Tru-lon Printed Circuits (Royston) Ltd., said: "The Spiron system, with its inspection and verification in parallel, is providing excellent results in production. It is helping us to meet our increasing demand for complex multi-layer, flex-rigid PCBs and RF circuitry with the highest quality and efficiency.”



Mr. Robert Brown, General Manager at Tru-lon, added: “In addition to being a very technically capable machine, the 'AVIP’ technology enables the user to fine-tune recognition parameters to minimize the number of false reports, thus permitting expedient review of actual faults highlighted by the AOI system and saving valuable technician time during verification.”



Mr. Jacob Azran, President of Orbotech S.A., said: “Stevenage and Tru-lon are companies that have the foresight and commitment to continually invest in the latest technology for the manufacture of high-tech PCBs. We are very pleased that they are achieving valuable benefits from our Spiron-AVIP technology. This solution provides a highly-effective approach for achieving increases in end-to-end throughput and cost savings.”



Stevenage Circuits Ltd. is a privately owned company that has been producing PCBs for over 30 years. Tru-lon Printed Circuits (Royston) Ltd. specializes in prototype and pre-production runs using a wide variety of substrates.