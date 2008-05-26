Intel to build power plant in Israel

Intel is currently in talks regarding the construction of a private power plant within the grounds of its plant in Kiryat Gat, Israel.

This power plant in expected to cost $150 million to build and is supposed to supply the plant in Kiryat Gat, Israel with energy it needs. The surplus production is expected to be sold and fed into the national grid, Globes reports. The Power plant is expected to have a production capacity of 100-150 megawatt.