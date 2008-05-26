Elcoteq will fast-track orders if<br>autumn’s order inflow is known

evertiq reported last week that EMS provider Elcoteq is planning to sell some of its production equipment in an auction. According to the communication Manager Mr. Jaanus Pauts Elcoteq is modernising its equipment at the Tallinn plant and will fast-track orders if autumn’s order inflow is known.

