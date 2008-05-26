PCB | May 26, 2008
MTEK + Macer = Supplier of Profit?
PCB trading and supply, Design competence, Production Engineering and Strategic sourcing collected under one flag. That is the new concept with Macer Sweden AB in parallel with MTEK Consulting AB.
There is a continuous struggle for the industry to meet the competition from countries which has much lower salary levels. According to Mattias Andersson at MTEK this is fully possible to do, which also has been shown in the seminars and proven in the projects that MTEK has performed.
”When reaching above 75% OEE (Overall Equipment Efficiency) the cost advantages disappears of so called Low Cost Countries, as of that level, in principle all companies can compete on equal or even better conditions”, says Mattias Andersson to evertiq.
“We must be more efficient and use the machines better as well as create the prerequisites for the personnel to work with the right things and the right time in the right way. I have reached astonishing results in just a few months at several companies, both in Asia and in Europe. Among other things it is fully possible to reach internal change over times in less than 100 seconds almost regardless of equipment type, so I know that this is possible”
In the new concept that now is launched, which has the same profile but will be marketed as two separate companies; Macer Sweden AB and MTEK Consulting AB. Through these companies Production Efficiency, Quality Improvements, True Cost reductions and PCB’s will be marketed to the Customers
So how do the PCB’s fit into the concept of consulting?
“As I see it, Printed Circuit Boards is very much a consultancy, they are the foundation of all printed board assemblies and that is usually where our customers have a lot of issues when we are given the task to optimize their manufacturing and to improve their profits. The quality of the printed circuit board is crucial for the entire quality of the product and thereby also crucial for the profit of the companies”, Mattias Andersson told evertiq.
In this new concept, Mattias Andersson will add Macer Sweden AB as a separate company alongside the ordinary business. There will a number of well known names in the new company where Mattias Andersson will be the main shareholder. The board of directors consists of well known people from within the business such as Harald Johansen, earlier Vice President Ericsson AB, Vice President Volvo AB, Vice President Global Garden Products, Thomas Hancock, earlier Manager for Ericsson Radio Systems AB Global Distribution unit. Additional members of the board that have substantial experience within Strategic Sourcing & Supply Chain as well as complex multinational product development and production, will be presented soon. The board of directors will assist Macer operationally when needed.
CEO of Macer Sweden AB will be Mattias Andersson that also continues his work within process development. Pelle Eriksson, Mats Holsten and Robert Millberg, (earlier Multi-Teknik) will work with sales and marketing of printed circuit boards; Pelle Eriksson, as business development manager, Mats Holsten as sales manager and Robert Millberg within sales/logistics.
Göran Hedström (earlier, Luxor, Nokia, SCI and Sanmina-SCI) will continue his work for Macer, delivering design, producability, process and production competence for cost reductions and quality improvements that Macer offers their customers. Göran has more than 30 years of experience within these fields
Krister Parck (earlier FLIR and Acetronics) works with design and producability of printed circuit boards. Krister has more than 20 years of experience within these fields. Tord Johnson, (earlier NOTE) is dedicated primarily to the offer of competence for NPI-projects (New Product Introduction) at the customers.
Macer and MTEK will jointly work according to the offer of improving their customers profit by reducing cost and increase efficiency and quality among the customers and the customers customer. By gathered competence within production efficiency, production engineering, strategic sourcing, logistics and printed circuit boards Macer will take this a step further than just delivering the printed circuit boards to the door of the customers. By following and securing handling, producability, process flows and other critical to quality parameters Macer will with their competence act for improved efficiency, quality but foremost an improved profitability for their customers.
“I am very exited about this and extremely proud that so many highly experienced professionals choose to work with us. I am also content with the high competence and broad connections that is pervading our company and board of directors. Even at this early stage I have received very good feedback from the companies that I have presented this to and I believe that this concept will be successful. We are all very humble for the mission and the challenge we have in front of us”, says Mattias to evertiq.
