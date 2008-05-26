FAS refusal of Flextronics Russian plant bid might be due to lobbying

In a ruling dated May 5, the FAS refused an application by Flextronics to buy 100% of Elcoteq's plant in St.Petersburg. Flextronics have failed to present data about its beneficiaries. The FAS was unable to ascertain the facts, despite talks with the company. The intention to produce LCD TVs might have influenced the FAS’s decision. CNews, in citing insiders, reported that because of lobbing, Flextronics received a formal denial.