Continental opens new<br>production hall in Hungary

Continental invested approximately EUR 24 million in the Budapest plant in 2007 and intends to increase this amount in 2008.

The largest investment project planned for 2008 was the construction of the new EBS production hall and the installation of additional production lines. In the new production hall 700 people will work on 4 production lines. Of the 700 people, 150 will be new employees.



Continental started business in Hungary in 1990 and has majority interest in 7 enterprises in Hungary. The Budapest plant, as one of the subsidiaries of the Corporation in Hungary, is engaged in the production of vehicle electronic components and microelectronic circuit modules with the help of robotized technologies.



The construction work of the building started in December 2007. The establishment of a new production facility was necessary for several reasons. A number of new products have been launched at the plant in recent years, while the production capacity of already existing products has been expanded.