Continental starts cut backs in USA

Continental starts to lay off employees at its Elma facility, USA as early as June this year. The final closure of the plant is scheduled for the end of 2009.

BusinessFirst reports that around 31 of the staff will be laid off on June, 13. The second phase of reductions will be in August this year. All remaining operations will be transferred to production facilities in Asia. The Elma plant produces auto electronics, such as sensors and relays for vehicle makers and component manufacturers.