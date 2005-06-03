Siemens, Mentor in global EDA deal

Mentor Graphics Corporation today announced a multi-year agreement with Siemens AG whereby Mentor will supply various best-in-class solutions to multiple Siemens business units operating in more than 40 locations around the globe.

The agreement will provide Siemens with Mentor's products in printed circuit board (PCB), integrated circuit (IC) and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) design and verification. Tools purchased under the agreement include Board Station®, Expedition™, XtremePCB™, ICX® and DMS™ for printed circuit board design; ModelSim®, Precision® Synthesis, Catapult™ C, and the HDL Designer Series™ for ASIC and FPGA design; and Seamless® for system design. The arrangement will enable Siemens to rapidly adopt new Mentor products when and where the need arises.