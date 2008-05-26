RHe launches the Micro Assembly Center

The new Micro Assembly Center (MAC) is developed for the automatic micro-assembly of complex components, which are specialised of the manufacturing of microwave modules, opto-electronics and microsystems.

With the newly integrated Micro Assembly Center (MAC) the assembly technology is enlarged with a full automated production line. The Micro Assembly Center (MAC) is integrated as separated area into the existing clean room system.



RHe Microsystems is part of the Swiss based Cicor Group. Cicor Technologies Group saw net sales go up 16.6% in the 2007 financial year to CHF 203.1 million. The Group also achieved a disproportionately large increase in profitability.