EU deadline for Foxconn/Sanmina<br>transaction is June

The European Commission has announced that deadline for its enquiry into Foxconn's acquisition of Sanmina-SCI assets is set for June, 24.

As evertiq reported in February, Foxconn will buy certain Sanmina-SCI assets - such as computer related operations and logistics - in Hungary, Mexico and the USA. Sanmina-SCI is expecting funds of about $80 million to $90 million. This figure will also include funds raised through the sale of related assets, not included in the deal.