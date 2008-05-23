Infineon & NXP to merge<br>operating businesses?

Infineon Technologies and NXP are currently in talks about a possible merger of their perating businesses, reports the Handelsblatt, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

The report states that, contrary to recent media reports, the talks are held to discuss the 'merger of the operating businesses of both companies' and not about a possible takeover from either company.



This would also mean that Infineon would not bring its shareholding in Qimonda into the merger. Under the deal, Infineon would remain a stock exchange listed company, states the report.