Recycling printed circuits a reality

Romanian scientists have experimented with old printed circuit boards and found a way to use chemical filtration, special catalysts and high temperatures in order to recycle the boards.

The raw material created by the process resembles oil and could be used to make fuel, plastic or other consumer products. William Hall, a chemical engineer at Coventry University in England did not participate in the study, but is excited by the results. “It is good work,” he said. “The recycling of scrap printed circuit boards is becoming increasingly important, because some of the metals they contain are becoming increasingly scarce.” The research was funded by the Romanian National Authority for Scientific Research, Recycle reports.