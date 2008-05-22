3M Aerospace opens in Poland

US based 3M Aerospace and Aircraft Maintenance Department announced its intent to build an Aerospace-focused factory in Wroclaw, Poland.

An addition to its sister factory in Springfield, Mo., the Poland facility will significantly increase 3M’s manufacturing capacity for structural bonding adhesives and surface protection products. The factory is expected to be operational by late 2009. “The expansion into Poland is our response to the ongoing needs of our global aerospace customers, many of whom are located in Europe and Asia,” said Brian Young, general manager of 3M Aerospace and Aircraft Maintenance Department



“This new factory will effectively double our capacity to support our customers where they do business and supply better service around the world.” The new factory will be added to an already existing strategic 3M site. This strategic site consolidates multiple 3M businesses within one location to share critical mass, expertise, logistics and capabilities. The site was chosen specifically for its access to worldwide high-growth areas and will lend itself to key global customers.



“Through this significant investment, 3M is demonstrating a commitment to our customers,” said Young. “Significant volume increase, dual-sourcing and strategic location shows that we are well-aligned with our customers’ current needs and growth plans.”