Ex Flextronics boss joins embedded firm

Mr. Claes Winzell is the new CEO of Sweden based embedded specialist EIS by Semcon AB. Claes Winzell joins the company from Flextronics where he was Vice President and head of the Swedish design business.

Claes has many years’ international experience from top positions at Intermec Technologies Corporation and its Swedish subsidiary Intermec Printer AB. EIS by Semcon works with future intelligent products and systems where it participate by contributing smart software solutions and developing hardware so that the systems become safer and more reliable. It is setting out guidelines for how an intelligent system should work and processes that safeguard quality in an inbuilt system. Developments have occurred in close and long-term collaboration with customers resulting in refining services and establishing a number of in system development partnerships with key players from the automotive, defence and telecoms industries.



“Few people except our customers realise that Semcon today has advanced and significant expertise in inbuilt systems, which is why my first job will be to make EIS and Semcon well-known as a long-term and serious provider of development services within the area of inbuilt systems,” says Claes Winzell.



EIS by Semcon currently has 180 employees. The Group as a whole employs around 600 people in the area of inbuilt systems and electronics.