Siemens Wireless Modules<br>forms new company

The former Siemens segment ‘Wireless Modules’ will operate in a new form from June, 1.

The Siemens segment ‚Wireless Modules’ was founded in 1999 and employed around 430 staff at their facilities in Munich, Berlin, Leipzig, as well as Poland. The segment develops communication solutions on GSM/GPRS/UMTS-basis for various applications: measurement and tele-monitoring, traffic systems, automotive, logistics and naval activities, mobile phones and mobile computers. The operations of Siemens Wireless Modules has now been spun off in a new company funded by a group of investors including T-Venture. The name of the new business will be released on June 1.