Poland-Hungary-Trade is growing

After good results in 2006, the value of trade between the two countries increased yet again by 10% in 2007. Both export levels were set on a very good level of €2.8 billion and €2.7 billion respectively.

In 2008, the positive trend is expected to continue and trade is prognosed to increase by 10% again, reports bizPoland. According to the economic advisor of the Hungarian embassy in Poland, Gabor Siklosi, an aproximate 3000 Polish and Hungarian companies maintain trading partnerships.



The value of direct investments were not quite as similar, with Hungarian investments in Poland by around €450 million and Polish investment in Hungary by just around €100 million.



