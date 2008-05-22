HP, Lenovo & Acer agree to<br>higher OEM prices

First-tier notebook PC vendors, including Hewlett Packard (HP), Lenovo and Acer, have all agreed to higher quotes from their OEM providers.

Dell is still negotiating, but is believed to also agree to higher prices, according to a Chinese-language report. Depending on notebook model and supplier, quotes will rise by US$5-20. TIER-I notebook vendors will try to spread out their orders among OEMs in order to reduce price pressure. This will ultimately give EMS-providers such as Foxconn and Flextronics the possibility to grab notebook orders.