Sanmina-SCI to sell European plant

Canadian Automotive company ISE Stamping, has acquired Sanmina-SCI’s Automotive plant in Eskilstuna, Sweden. The plant is named under its own sub-brand “Segerström Automotive”.

Some parts of smaller products may, according to Swedish local press “Eskilstuna Kuriren”, be transferred to a sub-contractor in Estonia. However the larger volumes will stay in Sweden thus of transportation difficulties from Estonia. A transfer would affect about 50 employees. In total, the plant has 270 employees. No terms of the transaction has been disclosed.



Sanmina-SCI bought the Segerström Automotive plant in 2001. The plant made a loss of nearly 4 million Euros in 2004.



ISE Stamping has four plants in North America. Together with this new plant in Northern Europe, the annual turn-over for ISE Stamping will be an estimated 70 million Euros, and they will have 500 employees.