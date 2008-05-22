Hilco hosts auction on behalf of Elcoteq

Hilco Industrial Europe has announced an online auction of surplus SMT equipment on behalf of Elcoteq Tallinn AS on 28 May 2008.

As part of its investment into new generation technology, Elcoteq's Estonian operation is offering a large quantity of surplus to requirements SMT assembly equipment including Siemens F and S series placement machines, reflow ovens, screen printers and related production and test assets.



Featured manufacturers include, Siemens, Universal, DEK, ERSA, MVP, Speedline, PMJ, Agilent/Hewlett Packard, ASYS, JOT, and more. Hilco in conjunction with partners X-Line Assets and AlternativeSMT will conduct the auction.