Thales to secure contract in Angola

France is expected to sign several commercial deals with Angola aimed at soothing long-simmering tensions between the two nations, reports Reuters.

One of the biggest deals will involve French electronics group Thales, which is expected to sign a contract worth around €140 million. The group is to establish a secure telecommunications network for the Angolan government.



That the deal will be made official on Friday during a visit to Angola by President Nicolas Sarkozy, reports Reuters citing French government officials.



French President Nicolas Sarkozy and Angolan President Eduardo Dos Santos will seek to "turn the page" on this scandal, a presidential source said to Reuters. The last French president to visit Angola was Jacques Chirac, in June 1998.