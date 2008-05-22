Finnish government proposes Technopark in Russia

The Finnish government surveys possibilities to establish an international Technopark in the Russian borderland area around Alakurti, reports RIA Novosti.

Paavo Väyrynen, Finnish Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, announced at a press conference in Murmansk (Kola) that such plans exist. A delegation of 80 Finnish business men, lead by the Finnish Minister, is currently visiting Murmansk, to evaluate the economical possibilities of this Russian region.



"The project is an initiative of the district governments of Salla (Finland) and Alakurti (Russia)... The current phase emphasises on the development of a plan for the establishment of such a Technopark. The project will be financially supported by the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs", said Mr Väyrynen.