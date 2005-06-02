Digitaltest provides western European support

Continuing its policy of providing a true global solution for its global customers, test solutions provider Digitaltest is improving its service in Western Europe with the appointment of a local distribution partner.

Aimed at serving both existing electronics manufacturing sites in Western Europe as well as existing companies who are moving into the region, Orion Sarl will provide sales and service representation for Digitaltest’s range of In-Circuit, Flying Prober and Functional test equipment.

Orion Sarl is a well-known and professional organisation in the test equipment field. It operates out of Paris and will assume responsibility for the French region.



Digitaltest’s Hans Baka commented: “Many of our global customers now require support on their doorsteps - a trend that has seen Digitaltest expand its presence in several key geographies over the last years , especially in Europe. Our new partnership with Orion Sarl is a significant step towards providing true support on a worldwide basis. Orion is a w ell-respected company who is ideally placed to maximise the benefits our customers can gain from using Digitaltest products.



James Bouskela, Managing Director of Orion is happy to work with Digitaltest: ‘’ This year we will celebrate our 12th anniversary as a service provider for the PCB industry in France. Our current principal activities are selective soldering and AOI vision control. Digitaltest’s innovative products are a major enrichment to our current product portfolio’’