Staff buys out Flextronics UK division

US based EMS provider Flextronics Corporation has sold its Multi Vendor Division of ServiceSource Europe to its management.

This division supplies computer spare parts to computer maintenance companies for out-of-warranty repairs. The deal involves staff, debtors, creditors, inventory and other assets.



Solectron acquired ServiceSource Europe in June 2005, prior to Flextronics purchase of Solectron in 2007.



The company will be led by the existing team of George Buchan, James Bruce and Mark Hesketh. The company is based in Birchwood, Warrington. The company will be named ServiceSource Europe Ltd.



The bulk of ServiceSource Europe business, warranty service parts logistics services stays within Flextronics’ site. The site has been renamed Flextronics Global Services Manchester.