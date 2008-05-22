Satir to invest in Ireland

SATIR, a Shanghai-based manufacturer of infrared and thermal imaging cameras, plans to establish a logistics centre and the EMEA headquarters in Dundalk, Ireland.

The company, which develops, produces and markets infrared cameras for use in a range of industrial and commercial thermal imaging activities, is said to employ 40 people.



“Ireland has consistently proven to be the preferred location in Europe for global companies successfully serving the fast-growing European market,” the new Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Mary Coughlan TD was quoted in siliconrepublic.



The Dundalk operation, which will be known as SAT Europe, will take control of the existing distribution channels that SATIR already established in Europe. “We chose Dundalk over other locations in Europe as it best suits our skills and infrastructure requirements,” said Jiping Wu, board chairman with SATIR.