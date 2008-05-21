Indesit lays off 400 and moves production to Poland

The Italian OEM company Indesit Company plans to move a major part of its production from the UK to Poland. Some 400 employees of the Indesit factory have received their 90-days redundancy notice.

The company will stop the porduction at their facility in Woodston, near Peterborough, UK by the end of October, reports bizPoland.



"It seems that the decision is based on the assumption that costs of production are lower in Poland, but what does it mean for the future of the British manufacturing industry?" asks Dave Shamm of the GMB trade unions.



However, Indesit's UK manufacturing director Carlos Ramos stated as reason the decreased demand for white cosumer goods within the British market.



The Polish plant, located in Lódz started production in 1999. The company currently employs around 2500 people in its two Polish plants and has invested an estimated €140 million in Poland.