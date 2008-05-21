What is hot? Top 10 EMS providers locations in Europe

Update to comments: evertiq has made a list from the top 10 biggest EMS provider’s locations in Europe, (Russia and Israel are also included in the list). All locations below are not just manufacturing plant some others are offices, research centres and others.

The locations and the EMS providers are listed after size. Kinpo Electronics/Cal-Comp Electronics are not in the list, because they don’t have any locations in Europe, only in China and Thailand. Flextronics is dominating the locations in Europe due to the take over of Solectron last year. The company now has location in seventeen European countries. Jabil is located in eleven countries in Europe, while Elcoteq is present in nine. Foxconn has locations in eight countries, Sanmina-SCi in seven, Celestica in four, Benchmark in three, Venture in three and USI also in three.



The UK and Ireland are leading the list, together with the Netherlands in Europe, followed by Hungary and Romania. The UK and Ireland have faced a lot of closures lately and most of the production in these countries has been transferred to Poland. The industry in Hungary continues to be export orientated, although the main focus lies on the production of electric machinery, electronics and motor vehicles. However Hungary was the only country that failed to show progress in the past four years.



Romania is becoming a hot spot for EMS and OEM companies. Romania has the lowest labour costs of all European Union members, while Germany has the highest labour costs in the entire EU. Baltic states and Slovakia improved by 20-25 percent since 2000. This means that Hungary has lost touch with Slovenia and the Czech Republic. Furthermore Estonia and Slovakia have also developed stronger and have overtaken Hungary in the development race. New hot destinations in the EMS industry are Russia and the Ukraine. Foxconn and Flextronics are the companies that have established facilities in Russia, while Elcoteq has left the country. However rumours in the industry say that Jabil may also establish a plant in Russia. According to the latest reports, the final decision about a new plant in Russia will be made in August 2008. A country that has lost a lot of big EMS providers recently is France, but local players like Cofidur, Asteel and Lacroix are getting a stronger footprint in the country.



Foxconn:

Czech: Rudna, Pardubice, Kutna Hora

Denmark: Copenhagen

Finland: Helsinki

France: Paris

Ireland: Cork

The Netherlands: Roermond

Russia: St:Petersburg

Hungary: Komarom

UK: Glasgow



Flextronics:

Austria: Althofen, Vienna

Czech: Brno, Plzen

Denmark: Skive

Finland: Kuopio, Oulu

France: St.Etienne, Montilliers, Canejan

Germany: Boeblingen, Herrenberg, Paderborn, Tubingen

Hungary: Budapest, East Hun.Park, West Hun.Park, Flextronics Zalaegerszeg, Tab

Ireland: Cork, Dublin, Limrick

Israel: Migdal, Haemek

Italy: Milan, Treviso

The Netherlands: Venray

Norway: Oslo

Poland: Gdansk

Romania: Timisoara

Russia: St:Petersburg

Sweden: Karlskrona, Linköping, Stockholm

The Ukraine: Kiev, Beregovo, Vinnitsa

UK: Linwood, Manchester, Swindon



Jabil:

Referring to the comment we have contacted Jabil's spokesperson in Europe. She confirmed that the company still has 2 sites in Hungary. However, the business has been restructured; one facility is only a manufacturing site and the other is reponsible for repair and service work.



Austria: Vienna

Belgium: Hasselt

France: Brest, Meung-sur-Loire

Germany: Jena

Hungary: Szombathely, Tiszaujvaros

Ireland: Dublin

Italy: Bergamo, Marcianise

The Netherlands: Amsterdam, Eindhoven

Poland: Kwidzyn, Bydgoszcz

UK: Coventry, Ayr, Livingston

The Ukraine: Uzhgorod



Sanmina-SCI:

Finland: Salo, Haukipudas

Germany: Gunzenhausen

Hungary: Tatabanya, Szekesfehervar, Miskolc

Ireland: Fermoy

Israel: Maalot, Lod

Sweden: Örnsköldsvik

UK: Greenock, Scotland



Celestica:

Czech Republic: Kladno, Rajecko

Ireland: Galway

Romania: Oradea

Spain: Valencia



Elcoteq:

Estonia: Talinn

Finland: Salo, Espoo

Hungary: Pécs, Budapest

Luxembourg: Luxembourg

Romania: Arad

Russia: St. Petersburg

Switzerland: Zug

UK: Renfrew, Glasgow



Benchmark Electronics:

Ireland: Dublin

The Netherlands: Almelo

Romania: Brasov



Venture:

Hungary: Budapest

The Netherlands: Amsterdam

Spain: Barcelona



USI (Universal Scientific Industrial):

France: Paris

The Netherlands: Amsterdam

UK: Greenock



The picture shows production at Assel in Poland.