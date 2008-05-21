Electronics Production | May 21, 2008
What is hot? Top 10 EMS providers locations in Europe
Update to comments: evertiq has made a list from the top 10 biggest EMS provider’s locations in Europe, (Russia and Israel are also included in the list). All locations below are not just manufacturing plant some others are offices, research centres and others.
The locations and the EMS providers are listed after size. Kinpo Electronics/Cal-Comp Electronics are not in the list, because they don’t have any locations in Europe, only in China and Thailand. Flextronics is dominating the locations in Europe due to the take over of Solectron last year. The company now has location in seventeen European countries. Jabil is located in eleven countries in Europe, while Elcoteq is present in nine. Foxconn has locations in eight countries, Sanmina-SCi in seven, Celestica in four, Benchmark in three, Venture in three and USI also in three.
The UK and Ireland are leading the list, together with the Netherlands in Europe, followed by Hungary and Romania. The UK and Ireland have faced a lot of closures lately and most of the production in these countries has been transferred to Poland. The industry in Hungary continues to be export orientated, although the main focus lies on the production of electric machinery, electronics and motor vehicles. However Hungary was the only country that failed to show progress in the past four years.
Romania is becoming a hot spot for EMS and OEM companies. Romania has the lowest labour costs of all European Union members, while Germany has the highest labour costs in the entire EU. Baltic states and Slovakia improved by 20-25 percent since 2000. This means that Hungary has lost touch with Slovenia and the Czech Republic. Furthermore Estonia and Slovakia have also developed stronger and have overtaken Hungary in the development race. New hot destinations in the EMS industry are Russia and the Ukraine. Foxconn and Flextronics are the companies that have established facilities in Russia, while Elcoteq has left the country. However rumours in the industry say that Jabil may also establish a plant in Russia. According to the latest reports, the final decision about a new plant in Russia will be made in August 2008. A country that has lost a lot of big EMS providers recently is France, but local players like Cofidur, Asteel and Lacroix are getting a stronger footprint in the country.
Foxconn:
Czech: Rudna, Pardubice, Kutna Hora
Denmark: Copenhagen
Finland: Helsinki
France: Paris
Ireland: Cork
The Netherlands: Roermond
Russia: St:Petersburg
Hungary: Komarom
UK: Glasgow
Flextronics:
Austria: Althofen, Vienna
Czech: Brno, Plzen
Denmark: Skive
Finland: Kuopio, Oulu
France: St.Etienne, Montilliers, Canejan
Germany: Boeblingen, Herrenberg, Paderborn, Tubingen
Hungary: Budapest, East Hun.Park, West Hun.Park, Flextronics Zalaegerszeg, Tab
Ireland: Cork, Dublin, Limrick
Israel: Migdal, Haemek
Italy: Milan, Treviso
The Netherlands: Venray
Norway: Oslo
Poland: Gdansk
Romania: Timisoara
Russia: St:Petersburg
Sweden: Karlskrona, Linköping, Stockholm
The Ukraine: Kiev, Beregovo, Vinnitsa
UK: Linwood, Manchester, Swindon
Jabil:
Referring to the comment we have contacted Jabil's spokesperson in Europe. She confirmed that the company still has 2 sites in Hungary. However, the business has been restructured; one facility is only a manufacturing site and the other is reponsible for repair and service work.
Austria: Vienna
Belgium: Hasselt
France: Brest, Meung-sur-Loire
Germany: Jena
Hungary: Szombathely, Tiszaujvaros
Ireland: Dublin
Italy: Bergamo, Marcianise
The Netherlands: Amsterdam, Eindhoven
Poland: Kwidzyn, Bydgoszcz
UK: Coventry, Ayr, Livingston
The Ukraine: Uzhgorod
Sanmina-SCI:
Finland: Salo, Haukipudas
Germany: Gunzenhausen
Hungary: Tatabanya, Szekesfehervar, Miskolc
Ireland: Fermoy
Israel: Maalot, Lod
Sweden: Örnsköldsvik
UK: Greenock, Scotland
Celestica:
Czech Republic: Kladno, Rajecko
Ireland: Galway
Romania: Oradea
Spain: Valencia
Elcoteq:
Estonia: Talinn
Finland: Salo, Espoo
Hungary: Pécs, Budapest
Luxembourg: Luxembourg
Romania: Arad
Russia: St. Petersburg
Switzerland: Zug
UK: Renfrew, Glasgow
Benchmark Electronics:
Ireland: Dublin
The Netherlands: Almelo
Romania: Brasov
Venture:
Hungary: Budapest
The Netherlands: Amsterdam
Spain: Barcelona
USI (Universal Scientific Industrial):
France: Paris
The Netherlands: Amsterdam
UK: Greenock
The picture shows production at Assel in Poland.
The UK and Ireland are leading the list, together with the Netherlands in Europe, followed by Hungary and Romania. The UK and Ireland have faced a lot of closures lately and most of the production in these countries has been transferred to Poland. The industry in Hungary continues to be export orientated, although the main focus lies on the production of electric machinery, electronics and motor vehicles. However Hungary was the only country that failed to show progress in the past four years.
Romania is becoming a hot spot for EMS and OEM companies. Romania has the lowest labour costs of all European Union members, while Germany has the highest labour costs in the entire EU. Baltic states and Slovakia improved by 20-25 percent since 2000. This means that Hungary has lost touch with Slovenia and the Czech Republic. Furthermore Estonia and Slovakia have also developed stronger and have overtaken Hungary in the development race. New hot destinations in the EMS industry are Russia and the Ukraine. Foxconn and Flextronics are the companies that have established facilities in Russia, while Elcoteq has left the country. However rumours in the industry say that Jabil may also establish a plant in Russia. According to the latest reports, the final decision about a new plant in Russia will be made in August 2008. A country that has lost a lot of big EMS providers recently is France, but local players like Cofidur, Asteel and Lacroix are getting a stronger footprint in the country.
Foxconn:
Czech: Rudna, Pardubice, Kutna Hora
Denmark: Copenhagen
Finland: Helsinki
France: Paris
Ireland: Cork
The Netherlands: Roermond
Russia: St:Petersburg
Hungary: Komarom
UK: Glasgow
Flextronics:
Austria: Althofen, Vienna
Czech: Brno, Plzen
Denmark: Skive
Finland: Kuopio, Oulu
France: St.Etienne, Montilliers, Canejan
Germany: Boeblingen, Herrenberg, Paderborn, Tubingen
Hungary: Budapest, East Hun.Park, West Hun.Park, Flextronics Zalaegerszeg, Tab
Ireland: Cork, Dublin, Limrick
Israel: Migdal, Haemek
Italy: Milan, Treviso
The Netherlands: Venray
Norway: Oslo
Poland: Gdansk
Romania: Timisoara
Russia: St:Petersburg
Sweden: Karlskrona, Linköping, Stockholm
The Ukraine: Kiev, Beregovo, Vinnitsa
UK: Linwood, Manchester, Swindon
Jabil:
Referring to the comment we have contacted Jabil's spokesperson in Europe. She confirmed that the company still has 2 sites in Hungary. However, the business has been restructured; one facility is only a manufacturing site and the other is reponsible for repair and service work.
Austria: Vienna
Belgium: Hasselt
France: Brest, Meung-sur-Loire
Germany: Jena
Hungary: Szombathely, Tiszaujvaros
Ireland: Dublin
Italy: Bergamo, Marcianise
The Netherlands: Amsterdam, Eindhoven
Poland: Kwidzyn, Bydgoszcz
UK: Coventry, Ayr, Livingston
The Ukraine: Uzhgorod
Sanmina-SCI:
Finland: Salo, Haukipudas
Germany: Gunzenhausen
Hungary: Tatabanya, Szekesfehervar, Miskolc
Ireland: Fermoy
Israel: Maalot, Lod
Sweden: Örnsköldsvik
UK: Greenock, Scotland
Celestica:
Czech Republic: Kladno, Rajecko
Ireland: Galway
Romania: Oradea
Spain: Valencia
Elcoteq:
Estonia: Talinn
Finland: Salo, Espoo
Hungary: Pécs, Budapest
Luxembourg: Luxembourg
Romania: Arad
Russia: St. Petersburg
Switzerland: Zug
UK: Renfrew, Glasgow
Benchmark Electronics:
Ireland: Dublin
The Netherlands: Almelo
Romania: Brasov
Venture:
Hungary: Budapest
The Netherlands: Amsterdam
Spain: Barcelona
USI (Universal Scientific Industrial):
France: Paris
The Netherlands: Amsterdam
UK: Greenock
The picture shows production at Assel in Poland.
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments