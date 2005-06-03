New Nanotechnology Centre in Dresden

According to the Swedish time magazine "Ny Teknik" A new Nanotechnology Centre has been established in Dresden Germany.

The new Nano R&D site is going has cost €80 million and during the next five years €170 million will be invested in different research projects. Behind the investments are the state Sachsen, the gouvernment of Germany, EU, the Fraunhoferinsitute, Infineon and AMD.



The clean room of 800 square meters is one central part of the site when the research is heading down under 50nm in line widths in the circuits.