Europlacer to distribute EVEST in UK & France

Europlacer has entered into a partnership with EVEST to distribute EVEST's system throughout the UK and France.

SMT maker Blakell Europlacer Ltd., has entered into an agreement to distribute EVEST machine alongside its Europlacer range of equipment in the UK and in France. EVEST is based in Taiwan and manufactures a mid-high-speed machine with feeders and pipette heads specially adapted for mid-size production.