AT&S now also listed in Vienna

As of May 20, 2008, AT&S is listed with the "Wiener Börse“ (Vienna Stock Exchange) in the market segment “Prime Market”.

Furthermore, the company has applied for delisting from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and withdrawal of the admission for AT&S shares to be traded on the regulated market (Prime Market). For a period of at least three months, AT&S shares

will be listed simultaneously with the Vienna Stock Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange where trading will be discontinued thereafter.