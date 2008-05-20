EU clears Arrow's acqusition of LOGIX

Arrow Electronics has received competition clearance from the European Competition Commission for its proposed acquisition of LOGIX.

LOGIX is a a subsidiary of Group OPEN. Based upon this clearance, the company expects the transaction will close by the end of May.



LOGIX is a distributor of midrange servers, storage, and software in 11 European countries with annual gross revenues of approximately 500 million euros. Headquartered in Courbevoie, France, LOGIX has operations in France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Morocco, Poland, the Netherlands, Israel, Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and Norway, bringing Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions’ geographic reach to 24 countries. With approximately 500 employees, LOGIX provides a full range of distribution services, including demand creation, integration, technical training, financing, marketing and logistics, to over 6,500 partners.