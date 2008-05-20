ABB builds factory in Russia

The Swiss group ABB plans to build a factory in Swerdlowsk, Russia. This new facility will produce power T&D solutions.

The construction willcost an estimated US$90 million, reports RIA Novosti. The production facility will be build on a 80 hectare area.



This was related by the managing director of "ABBelektroengineering", Damir Latypow. "We want to start construction work this year", said Latypow. The production is due to start in Q1/2010.