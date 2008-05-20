Intel to invest in St Petersburg?

Intel is said to negociate with the St Petersburg government about a potential investment in the region. St. Petersburg Vice-Governour Mikhail Oseevsky said in a local newspaper, that it may involve the manufacturing of products.

The Intel negociation are said to relate to the new Foxconn facility, which will manufacture Hewlett Packard PCs for the Russian market (evertiq reported). Mr Oseevsky said that most component manufacturers would follow the manufacture of products, but gave no further specifics about Intel.



The St Petersburg government plans to establish an information technology cluster in the region that would ultimately match the established car manufacturing industry. Officials also claimed that the currently hampering regulations for component manufacturing are under revision.