Philips's chip chief resigns

The head of Philips semiconductors resigned on Wednesday, two days before the company is due to face analysts who have grown increasingly sceptical of its chances of meeting chip sales targets, Financial Times reports.

Scott McGregor, 48, will leave the company on January 1 2005. His job will be taken by Frans van Houten, currently head of Philips's consumer electronics division, according to Financial Times.

Philips said the resignation was for personal reasons and was unrelated to the operational performance of the business that Mr McGregor had run for three years.