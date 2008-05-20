AT&S expands production in Asia

The Austrian PCB manufacturer AT&S plans to build a new production facility next to their existing plant in Bangalore, India.

"In the current fiscal year, AT&S was able to secure over 50% of its turnover in Asia", announced the management. We plan to invest around €80 million until 2010, 90% of which will be invested in Asia.



Additional to that, the company also plans to expand its Chinese facility in Shanghai, reports the Wiener Zeitung. AT&S produces CBs for the Asian mass mobile phone market in these local production facilities.



The Austrian facilities in Leoben, Fehring and Klagenfurt have specialised in the production of PCBs for equipment manufacturers, medical and aviation technology, as well as for smaller High-Tech-Companies. AT&S currently employs around 2100 staff in Austria. AT&S tries, to keep them all, however the company can guarantee job security, Mr Sommerer is cited in the Wiener Zeitung.