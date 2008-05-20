Gold at $900; how will this<br>affect PCB suppliers?

Gold has hit high again as the price peaks above $900. How this will affect PCB producers and the price of PCB’s is still something to be seen.

Gold jumped to its highest level in over two months, due to production shortfalls and strong demand. According to Johnson Matthey, precious metals refiner said that spot gold hit $913.35 an ounce, its highest level since April 23, up from $899.55/900.95.



"Whether gold will hold above $900 is a difficult question. Around about $920 should be the psychological resistance for the metal," said Walter De Wet, an analyst at Standard Bank to Reuters.